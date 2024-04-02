Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the February 29th total of 148,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 848.5 days.
Forvia Price Performance
Forvia stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44. Forvia has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $26.82.
About Forvia
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Forvia
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Are Carnival Shares Ready to Set Sail into the $20s
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Is a Children’s Place Turnaround in the Cards?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Wayfair: Strengthening Fundamentals or Just a Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Forvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.