Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the February 29th total of 148,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 848.5 days.

Forvia Price Performance

Forvia stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44. Forvia has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $26.82.

About Forvia

Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms.

