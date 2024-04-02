Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Short Interest Up 6.3% in March

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,440,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the February 29th total of 16,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.
FOXA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.03. 2,260,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,446,979. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.41. FOX has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. FOX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.
