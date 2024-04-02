Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 804,500 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the February 29th total of 725,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FELE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

FELE traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, reaching $103.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,845. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $82.61 and a 1 year high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.45 and its 200 day moving average is $94.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $472.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.47 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $1,036,185.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,993 shares in the company, valued at $15,493,100.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

