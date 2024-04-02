Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL) Short Interest Update

Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the February 29th total of 11,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Franklin Wireless Stock Performance

FKWL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.92. 2,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,566. Franklin Wireless has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99.

Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.85 million for the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.03%.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

