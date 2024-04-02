Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Short Interest Up 9.2% in March

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the February 29th total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FRD traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,443. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $126.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $115.97 million for the quarter.

Friedman Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Friedman Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Friedman Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FRD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Friedman Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Friedman Industries by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Friedman Industries during the third quarter worth $99,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,920 shares in the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.