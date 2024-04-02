FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the February 29th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

FSK stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.03. The company had a trading volume of 594,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,934. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.45%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.81%.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 990.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 101,845 shares during the period. GP Brinson Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 227,573 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,997,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,012,000 after buying an additional 66,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

