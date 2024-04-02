FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Short Interest Up 13.0% in March

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,510,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the February 29th total of 7,530,000 shares. Currently, 15.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 839,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTCI. Northland Securities upped their target price on FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Capital lowered FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $0.45 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.49.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FTC Solar

Insider Transactions at FTC Solar

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila bought 101,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,882.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 684,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,629.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other FTC Solar news, insider Patrick Cook sold 48,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total value of $25,922.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,245,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,958.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ahmad R. Chatila purchased 101,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $49,882.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 684,958 shares in the company, valued at $335,629.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 384,300 shares of company stock worth $200,436. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC bought a new position in FTC Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 873.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in FTC Solar by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FTC Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 45.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ FTCI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 755,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,990. FTC Solar has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 59.79% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About FTC Solar

(Get Free Report)

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.