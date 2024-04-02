Fuchs (ETR:FPE3) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.64

Fuchs SE (ETR:FPE3 – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €46.64 ($50.15) and last traded at €45.74 ($49.18), with a volume of 105497 shares. The stock had previously closed at €45.90 ($49.35).

Fuchs Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of €41.78 and a 200-day moving average of €39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Fuchs Company Profile

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

