Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 million, a P/E ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Fuel Tech by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,739,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 25,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Fuel Tech by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 46,171 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

