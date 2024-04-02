FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, April 4th

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on Thursday, April 4th. The 6-1 split was announced on Thursday, April 4th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, April 4th.

FUJIFILM Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJIY opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. FUJIFILM has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $70.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.89.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities analysts expect that FUJIFILM will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.