Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Short Interest Down 9.4% in March

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the February 29th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Full House Resorts Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of FLL stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.26. 72,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,921. The firm has a market cap of $181.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.98. Full House Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.03 million for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 10.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FLL shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Full House Resorts from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie lowered shares of Full House Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Institutional Trading of Full House Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Full House Resorts by 418.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

