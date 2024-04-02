Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Short Interest Down 8.3% in March

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 8,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Fusion Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,064.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FUSN has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. William Blair cut shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.29. 1,394,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,045. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of -0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a current ratio of 15.01.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. The company's lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing that target insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.