G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Short Interest Down 6.7% in March

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 5,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 648,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $712,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.55. 203,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,203. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.41. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $764.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.98 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GIII shares. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

