G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the February 29th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on GTHX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GTHX

G1 Therapeutics Price Performance

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 106.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $132,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,113.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 38,998 shares of company stock valued at $163,769 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1,038.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,618,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,175 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 964,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 686,025 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 486.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 603,926 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 531.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 544,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,293,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.