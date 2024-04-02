Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Short Interest Down 8.3% in March

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 42,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gaia by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gaia by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gaia by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 89,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia Price Performance

Shares of Gaia stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 177,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,350. Gaia has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $80.07 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

