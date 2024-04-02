Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Short Interest Update

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,700 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the February 29th total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Gain Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GANX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,768. Gain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $63.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44.

Insider Transactions at Gain Therapeutics

In related news, Director Jeffrey Scott Riley acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gain Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GANX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $48,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $119,000. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GANX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

Featured Articles

