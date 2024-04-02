Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.75

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.75 and last traded at $31.91, with a volume of 57145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galapagos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Galapagos Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 0.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,317,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after acquiring an additional 28,497 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Galapagos by 23.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 880,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,808,000 after purchasing an additional 165,068 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Galapagos by 17.6% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 802,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 119,880 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Galapagos by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 678,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Galapagos by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,103,000 after acquiring an additional 164,912 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

