Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Short Interest Update

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the February 29th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLPI. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,825. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

GLPI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,796. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 109.75%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.