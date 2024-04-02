Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Update

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,258,900 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the February 29th total of 5,377,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 280.7 days.
Ganfeng Lithium Group Trading Up 6.6 %
Shares of Ganfeng Lithium Group stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45.
Ganfeng Lithium Group Company Profile
