Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Update

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,258,900 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the February 29th total of 5,377,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 280.7 days.

Ganfeng Lithium Group Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of Ganfeng Lithium Group stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45.

Ganfeng Lithium Group Company Profile

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; Avalonia project located in Ireland; Qinghai Yiliping lithium salt lake project situated in the Qinghai Province; Goulamina spodumene ore project located in southern Mali, Africa; PPG lithium salt-lake project located in Salta Province, Argentina; and Songshugang tantalum-niobium mine project located in Jiangxi Province.

