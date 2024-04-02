GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Price Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.