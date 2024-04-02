Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Short Interest Update

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the February 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Genenta Science Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GNTA traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.45. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,546. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. Genenta Science has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $6.81.
Genenta Science Company Profile
