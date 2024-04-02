Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Short Interest Update

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the February 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTA traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.45. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,546. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. Genenta Science has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $6.81.

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

