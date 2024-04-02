Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00.

Generac Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GNRC traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.15. 1,741,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,690. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company's revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Generac by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,047,000 after purchasing an additional 261,050 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Generac by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,633,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,956,000 after purchasing an additional 147,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Generac by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,176,000 after purchasing an additional 28,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Generac by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 475,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

