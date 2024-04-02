Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Short Interest Update

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 730,500 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the February 29th total of 838,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genesco by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Genesco by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Genesco Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:GCO traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,982. Genesco has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.07). Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Genesco will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

Featured Articles

