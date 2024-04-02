Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT) Short Interest Update

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the February 29th total of 85,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Genfit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNFT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.57. 4,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,408. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. Genfit has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $4.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Genfit in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genfit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Genfit by 1,992.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genfit during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genfit during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genfit by 29.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genfit by 181.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia.

See Also

