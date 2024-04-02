Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Short Interest Up 6.1% in March

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the February 29th total of 5,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 383.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,277,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after buying an additional 5,772,540 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 591.9% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,520,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,093,000 after buying an additional 3,866,827 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $21,961,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,281,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 2,369,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GENI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.53. 3,178,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,260. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $8.45.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GENI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

