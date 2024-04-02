Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the February 29th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 623,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

NASDAQ:GMAB traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 20,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,763. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $675.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.14 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 26.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMAB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 165,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $904,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,313,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,289,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,569,000 after buying an additional 85,665 shares in the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

