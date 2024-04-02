GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Short Interest Down 12.2% in March

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,900 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the February 29th total of 535,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 372,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

GeoPark Stock Performance

NYSE:GPRK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 507,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,551. GeoPark has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $544.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.17). GeoPark had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 84.10%. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GeoPark will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 44,737.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 42,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 111.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 36.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, INCA Investments LLC grew its position in GeoPark by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,211,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 157,586 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GeoPark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

