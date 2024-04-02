Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,950,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the February 29th total of 44,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,292,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,226,604. Geron has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 77,691.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GERN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Geron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Geron in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 101.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

