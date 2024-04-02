Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

ROCK stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.17. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $87.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.74.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gibraltar Industries

About Gibraltar Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 13,540.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.