Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance
ROCK stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.17. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $87.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.74.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Gibraltar Industries
About Gibraltar Industries
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gibraltar Industries
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.