Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 4000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$669,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
About Gitennes Exploration
Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the New Mosher, Maxwell, and JMW gold properties in northern Quebec; the Snowbird gold property in northern British Columbia; and three gold/copper properties in the Gaspé region of Quebec, Canada, as well as a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver property in Peru.
