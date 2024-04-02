Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) Announces Dividend of $0.41

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.407 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of GPIQ traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $45.94. 22,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,149. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $46.89.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 8.33% of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

