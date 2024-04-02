Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3326 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

GPIX traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.37. 32,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,673. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.86. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $47.12.

Get Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 4.29% of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.