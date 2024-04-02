Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of GTIM opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 7.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. 12.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

