Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of GTIM opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 7.73%.
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
