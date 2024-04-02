Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Short Interest Update

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,960,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the February 29th total of 69,440,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,109,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,397,855. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24. Grab has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.82 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Grab will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Grab during the first quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Grab by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Articles

