Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Trading 18.2% Higher

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG – Get Free Report) shares were up 18.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 153,105 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 72,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Grande Portage Resources Trading Up 22.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 14.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.21 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.95.

About Grande Portage Resources

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Herbert gold property comprising 91 unpatented mining claims and located 25km in the north of Juneau, Alaska.

