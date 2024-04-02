Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Short Interest Update

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,810,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the February 29th total of 11,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on GPK. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GPK
Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 870.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Graphic Packaging Price Performance
Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.28. 368,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,810. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.21. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $29.43.
Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.02%.
Graphic Packaging Company Profile
Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.
