Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Greenbrier Companies has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:GBX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.03. The stock had a trading volume of 21,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.66. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $53.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.40.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

In other news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $195,230.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $195,230.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $236,598.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,719 shares of company stock worth $547,803. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after buying an additional 55,071 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,047,000 after buying an additional 74,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,720,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 31.9% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,214,000 after buying an additional 249,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 690,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,221,000 after buying an additional 37,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

