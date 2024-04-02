Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.0597 on Major Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Grin has a total market capitalization of $5.86 million and $225,617.10 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0597 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,649.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $632.93 or 0.00964114 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.18 or 0.00163260 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009253 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00046491 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00052087 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.37 or 0.00181825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.00133563 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.