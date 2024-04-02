Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 541,200 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the February 29th total of 461,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE AVAL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.33. 21,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,386. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.09. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.69%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,060,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 15,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 36.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 125,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

