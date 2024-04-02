Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00), with a volume of 2362096 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

Guild Esports Stock Down 9.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.27. The company has a market capitalization of £1.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 0.88.

About Guild Esports

(Get Free Report)

Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organization and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Esports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild Esports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.