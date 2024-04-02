Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.64

Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.64 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.56 ($0.03), with a volume of 32547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.59 ($0.03).
Gulf Investment Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.24. The company has a market cap of £1.06 million and a P/E ratio of 6.40.
Gulf Investment Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. Gulf Investment Fund’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.
Insider Activity at Gulf Investment Fund
About Gulf Investment Fund
Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gulf Investment Fund
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.