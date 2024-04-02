Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Shares Acquired by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Hagerty worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGTY. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hagerty by 115.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hagerty by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hagerty

In related news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $25,859.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,447,059 shares in the company, valued at $31,299,295.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,562 shares of company stock worth $68,286 in the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hagerty in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Hagerty Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HGTY traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.00. 36,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,163. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 130.00 and a beta of 0.77. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $10.36.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

