Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 814,600 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the February 29th total of 701,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HNRG. StockNews.com cut Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet cut Hallador Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $164.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $15.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNRG. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 384,300.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

