Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.21. 10,966,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 9,017,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,903,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,511,000 after buying an additional 597,523 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,806,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,978,000 after acquiring an additional 561,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

