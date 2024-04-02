Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HAS. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Hasbro Price Performance

HAS stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.12%.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

