Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.32

Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.32 and last traded at $60.23, with a volume of 78017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $769.48 million, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.55.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.10). Haynes International had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $147.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Haynes International by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Haynes International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Haynes International by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Haynes International by 484.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

