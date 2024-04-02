Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Short Interest Down 5.5% in March

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,890,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 19,990,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.9 days.

Hayward Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE HAYW traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.86. 364,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,140. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95. Hayward has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $16.04.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.13%. Hayward’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAYW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hayward from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hayward from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Institutional Trading of Hayward

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth about $3,606,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hayward by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hayward by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,703,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hayward by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,526,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,363,000 after purchasing an additional 491,971 shares in the last quarter.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Featured Articles

