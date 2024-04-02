HC Wainwright Lowers Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Price Target to $32.00

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Genelux Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLX opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. Genelux has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $40.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genelux

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNLX. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Genelux by 250.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Genelux in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Genelux by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Genelux in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Genelux by 535.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Genelux Company Profile

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

