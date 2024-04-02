HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Down 8.3% in March

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 24,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

HCW Biologics Stock Down 5.7 %

HCWB stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. HCW Biologics has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $59.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCWB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HCW Biologics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HCW Biologics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HCW Biologics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 354,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in HCW Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCW Biologics Company Profile

HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

