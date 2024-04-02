Head to Head Contrast: Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) and NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) and Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.6% of NovoCure shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of NovoCure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Minerva Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NovoCure and Minerva Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure 0 4 5 0 2.56 Minerva Surgical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

NovoCure currently has a consensus price target of $34.13, suggesting a potential upside of 120.30%. Minerva Surgical has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,536.36%. Given Minerva Surgical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Minerva Surgical is more favorable than NovoCure.

This table compares NovoCure and Minerva Surgical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure $509.34 million 3.26 -$207.04 million ($1.95) -7.94 Minerva Surgical $50.29 million 0.10 -$34.11 million ($8.21) -0.07

Minerva Surgical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NovoCure. NovoCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minerva Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NovoCure and Minerva Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure -40.65% -51.63% -17.90% Minerva Surgical -64.71% -136.40% -43.70%

Volatility and Risk

NovoCure has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerva Surgical has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NovoCure beats Minerva Surgical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua. It also has ongoing clinical trials investigating TTFields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, and ovarian cancer. NovoCure Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

